Letter: Hawley made a Faustian bargain pursuing presidency

Regarding " Sen. Josh Hawley to object to Electoral College results " (Dec. 30): While I disagree with most of his policy stances, I always viewed Sen. Josh Hawley as a principled, constitutional conservative. I was therefore shocked to see this.

Although my displeasure will probably have little electoral consequence for him, I hope he recognizes the Faustian bargain he's made. In order to gain favor with President Donald Trump’s supporters for a probable presidential run, he has forsaken his vow to defend the Constitution. If history remembers him, it will not be kind.