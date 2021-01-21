Letter: Hawley missed GOP message on personal responsibility

Regarding the editorial “ Rodney Davis and the incoherent GOP defense for opposing impeachment ” (Jan. 19): Rep. Rodney Davis is quoted as saying that he’s a Republican because he believes in personal responsibility. The implication, of course, is that Democrats don’t.

Let’s take a look at the most shining example of one Republican who seems to have missed that message. Has Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley owned the implication of his raised fist? Did he think hundreds of people wearing helmets and bulletproof vests were on their way to sit around the campfire singing “Kumbaya” or “This Land is Your Land”? Of course, Hawley never disappoints when it comes to doing the craven thing. As for Davis, it isn’t Democrats trying to deny our votes. I’ll take personal responsibility for mine.