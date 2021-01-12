Letter: Hawley needs impeachment and removal from the Senate

Regarding “St. Louis protesters call on Hawley to resign from Senate” (Jan. 10): In order to hold Sen. Josh Hawley accountable for violating his oath of office to defend the Constitution, Congress should either impeach and remove him, or censure him and garnish his wages. I’m wondering if he plans to use the “raised fist in solidarity” photo in campaign ads for his 2024 bid to become our country’s next demagogue-in-chief. And if he doesn’t want protesters singing outside his home in Virginia, I suggest he stop behaving like a fascist by attempting to overturn a democratic election.