Letter: Hawley needs impeachment and removal from the Senate
Demonstrators demand Hawley's resignation at downtown protest

Protester Kathy Doldson gazes up at the Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse while listening to speakers at the beginning of the St. Louis United "Car-a-van" for the Resignation of Senator Hawley, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. "I'm looking up at him, or where his office might be," said Doldson. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Regarding “St. Louis protesters call on Hawley to resign from Senate” (Jan. 10): In order to hold Sen. Josh Hawley accountable for violating his oath of office to defend the Constitution, Congress should either impeach and remove him, or censure him and garnish his wages. I’m wondering if he plans to use the “raised fist in solidarity” photo in campaign ads for his 2024 bid to become our country’s next demagogue-in-chief. And if he doesn’t want protesters singing outside his home in Virginia, I suggest he stop behaving like a fascist by attempting to overturn a democratic election.

Ted Lau • Chesterfield

