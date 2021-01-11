Letter: Hawley now joins ranks of Aaron Burr and other traitors

Regarding “Hawley’s upcoming book canceled by publisher, citing ‘deadly insurrection’ at Capitol building” (Jan. 8): The golden boy of Missouri, Sen. Josh Hawley, a man of unbridled ambition, has finally reached a bridge too far. He’s fallen off his bucking horse into the muck and the mire of conspiracy theory and adoration of President Donald Trump, thus revealing his true nature.

Hawley’s words and deeds have encouraged sedition and misinterpretation of the U.S. Constitution to the detriment of our democracy. He certainly is not a constitutional scholar (or he has come up with his own personally beneficial misinterpretation.)

He has been rightly abandoned by his past sponsor, former Sen. John Danforth. There are not millions of Missourians who condone his actions. Now, he will never, ever be considered a viable candidate for president. He will be remembered with scorn in the same dominion as conspirators and traitors Aaron Burr and Benedict Arnold. He will become only a tarnished footnote in history.

Dion Dion • Ballwin