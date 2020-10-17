Letter: Hawley offended by religious bigotry, not racial bigotry

Regarding "Hawley claims Democrats attacking faith in Supreme Court confirmation hearings" (Oct. 13): Interestingly, Ivy League-educated Sen. Josh Hawley interprets comments from a Democratic senator about the Supreme Court's Griswold decision as evidence of anti-Catholic bigotry. Yet, the boy wonder does not seem to be able to comprehend why Black athletes would protest racial bigotry and injustice. Perhaps Hawley can better use his position to remedy the impact of actual bigotry rather than stoking it as he’s done for his entire political career.
Ross Kaplan • Creve Coeur
