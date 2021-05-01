 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hawley OK with insurrection but not protecting Asians
0 comments

Letter: Hawley OK with insurrection but not protecting Asians

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Josh Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, gestures toward a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory Jan. 6, 2021 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Some demonstrators later breached security and stormed the Capitol. (Francis Chung/E&E News and Politico via AP Images)

 CTR

Regarding the editorial “On anti-Asian hate, Hawley again stands alone on the wrong side of history” (April 24): Sen. Josh Hawley, the sole vote against the anti-Asian hate crimes bill, justified his vote by saying: “As a former prosecutor, my view is it’s dangerous to simply give the federal government open-ended authority to define a whole new class of federal hate crime incidents.” What has Hawley actually prosecuted other than democracy and the Constitution? In fact, he has little legal experience other than a pedigree education, clerking for Chief Justice Roberts, law professor at the University of Missouri, and lobbying.

I find it interesting and alarming that he apparently doesn’t have a problem with insurrectionists, voting to overturn an election, supporting voter suppression, putting his own agenda above all else, and voting against the coronavirus relief package.

How are Missourians supposed to discern what Hawley stands for? Lies matter, so does truth. If he only lived in Missouri.

Janice Flowers Buckhold • Manchester

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports