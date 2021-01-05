 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley owes Pennsylvania an apology for false claims
Letter: Hawley owes Pennsylvania an apology for false claims

Sen. Josh Hawley said that he cannot vote to certify presidential election results because Pennsylvania, in particular, did not follow its own state election laws. This is simply not true.

I cast a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania. This ballot was legal according to state laws passed by the state legislature. The counting of mail-in ballots received up to three days after the election were also to be counted, based on a ruling by our state supreme court. It was later determined that there were not that many late-arriving votes counted, and they would not affect the outcome of the election.

The Republican-controlled state legislature blocked the early counting of mail-in ballots, most of which were requested by Democrats, which led to those ballots being counted on Election Day and overnight. This late counting gave rise to the myth of a stolen election in Pennsylvania. Hawley owes the people of my state an apology, because all the votes counted were legal. He should be ashamed of himself for casting doubt on the integrity of the election in Pennsylvania.

George Magakis • Norristown, Penn.

