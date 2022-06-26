Letter: Hawley, Parson take illogical positions about gun control

Regarding the letter “ Lawmakers beholden to NRA need to resign in shame ” (June 3): Will someone please wake up Sen. Josh Hawley regarding his stance against taking assault weapons away from teenagers? He says he wants to disarm the criminals, but the teenage shooters in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas didn’t become “criminals” until after their crimes were committed. His logic lacks common sense.

Plus, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he’s never wavered in his support for the Second Amendment and for protecting victims of gun violence and will proceed with these principles as the keystone of his review of any potential legislation. Here again is an illogical statement. You cannot protect the victim after they’ve already been shot and killed by a military-style weapon. Any hunter who needs an AR-15 is not a hunter, sportsman or patriot. If he’s a parent, I hope he has secured his armory.