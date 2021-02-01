 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley’s behavior more Orwellian than the book deal
Letter: Hawley's behavior more Orwellian than the book deal

Regarding “Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book” (Jan. 18): Sen. Josh Hawley said that Simon & Schuster’s cancellation of his book contract was “Orwellian.” Hawley does evoke the tyranny of Big Brother in George Orwell’s 1949 novel, “1984,” not as a victim but as a cynical enabler of our own Big Brother, Donald Trump.

Like the book’s character, O’Brien and other members of 1984’s elite Inner Party, Hawley fosters lies, violence and hatred. He, too, manipulates ordinary people for his own selfish ends. If Trump is to be held to account, the Hawleys who have made his authoritarian rule must be held accountable as well.

Daniel Schlafly • Clayton

