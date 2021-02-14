Letter: Hawley’s behavior resonates even in New York state

Regarding “ Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot” (Feb. 11): I am angry at Sen. Josh Hawley. Regardless of politics, the impeachment proceedings deserved respect. People died and our country was put in mortal distress. All we really have is the rule of law that stands between peaceful transfer of power and anarchy.

Please don’t kid yourself that it couldn’t happen. Hawley smirks in the face of what most of us hold close to our hearts. He is neither responsible, mature nor moral enough to represent others. I live in New York state, but what happened in the Capitol affects us all profoundly.