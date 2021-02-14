 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hawley’s behavior resonates even in New York state
0 comments

Letter: Hawley’s behavior resonates even in New York state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Congress Electoral College

Sen. Josh Hawley listens as a joint session of the House and Senate reconvenes on Jan 6.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Regarding “Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot” (Feb. 11): I am angry at Sen. Josh Hawley. Regardless of politics, the impeachment proceedings deserved respect. People died and our country was put in mortal distress. All we really have is the rule of law that stands between peaceful transfer of power and anarchy.

Please don’t kid yourself that it couldn’t happen. Hawley smirks in the face of what most of us hold close to our hearts. He is neither responsible, mature nor moral enough to represent others. I live in New York state, but what happened in the Capitol affects us all profoundly.

Judith Molik • Amherst, New York

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports