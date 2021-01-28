Letter: Hawley’s book deal complaints don’t help constituents

My question for Hawley is: How does this help his constituents? We are in a once-in-a-century pandemic that has killed almost 7,000 of his constituents, and the senator is doing nothing to help us. If Hawley isn’t interested in working for the people who elected him, and wants to spend his free time harping about the cancel culture that, let’s be very clear, he’s not actually experiencing, he should resign and do it on his own time. This is not why Missourians elected him, and he is wasting our tax dollars.