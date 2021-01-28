 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley’s book deal complaints don’t help constituents
Letter: Hawley's book deal complaints don't help constituents

Simon & Schuster drops book by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Regarding “Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book” (Jan. 18): Sen. Josh Hawley has been claiming in the national media he’s been silenced because his book deal has been shuffled from one publisher to another.

My question for Hawley is: How does this help his constituents? We are in a once-in-a-century pandemic that has killed almost 7,000 of his constituents, and the senator is doing nothing to help us. If Hawley isn’t interested in working for the people who elected him, and wants to spend his free time harping about the cancel culture that, let’s be very clear, he’s not actually experiencing, he should resign and do it on his own time. This is not why Missourians elected him, and he is wasting our tax dollars.

Annessa Thornton • St. John

