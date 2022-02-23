 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hawley’s distorts rule of law to fulfill his own agenda

Hawley and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., raises his fist in solidarity as a crowd of Trump supporters gathers before attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

 Francis Chung, E&E News and Politico via AP

I want to thank Josh Hawley for being my senator. I appreciate him protecting us from folks like Nina Morrison, the Innocence Project attorney who is President Joe Biden’s selection to be a district judge for the Eastern District of New York. Hawley said, “I will oppose you and anyone else the administration sends to us who do not understand the necessity of the rule of law.”

I would like to remind the senator that while Morrison helped free over 30 people who were wrongfully convicted, Hawley is famous for pumping his fist, encouraging those who wanted to overturn a lawful election. While I would think this doesn’t resonate well in the world’s most deliberative body, I am sure Hawley knows what he is doing on behalf of Missouri citizens.

H. Smith • Ladue

