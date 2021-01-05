 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley’s efforts will lead to his 2028 presidential win
Letter: Hawley's efforts will lead to his 2028 presidential win

Election 2018 Senate Hawley

Josh Hawley makes a stop during his 2018 campaign for Senate in Riverside, Mo.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

If Sen. Josh Hawley wants to object to the Electoral College vote count, I say good for him. And since everyone is making predictions this time of year, I have one as well: Josh Hawley takes the oath of office as president on Jan. 20, 2029.

Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur

