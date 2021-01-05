Letter: Hawley’s efforts will lead to his 2028 presidential win

Most-read stories in this section
If Sen. Josh Hawley wants to object to the Electoral College vote count, I say good for him. And since everyone is making predictions this time of year, I have one as well: Josh Hawley takes the oath of office as president on Jan. 20, 2029.
Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur
