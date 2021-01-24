 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley’s election denial threatened national security
The Latest: Hawley blocks quick confirmation of DHS nominee

Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)

 Bill Clark

Regarding “Hawley blocks quick confirmation of Biden’s Homeland Security nominee” (Jan. 19): How ironic it is that Sen. Josh Hawley questioned the qualification of the nominee for Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, and stalled his appointment.

What if the roles were reversed? If Hawley was up for such a position, he wouldn’t meet the qualifications in light of the actions he has taken. He supported the lies promulgated by Donald Trump, which in turn incited the rioters. Therefore, he is culpable for having threatened the security of our homeland.

As a Yale-educated lawyer, how could he have tossed aside the decisions of 60 judges who declared there was no proof of election fraud? As one of his constituents, I am so very disappointed, as I am sure all of his law school professors are. Heightened political ambition doesn’t outweigh integrity, honesty and sound judgment.

Julie Bloss • Chesterfield

