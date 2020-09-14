Letter: Hawley’s loyalty to Trump is why he’s on court’s lis

I may not have always voted for a winning president, but I knew there were enough decent people around him to keep us pointed in the right direction. Not so with President Donald Trump (“Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks,” Sept. 9). The silence of the sycophants makes them complicit in the dismantling of our democracy.
So I am beyond disappointed and enraged that Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is one of those sycophants and that he is being rewarded handsomely. Hawley has been added to Trump’s shortlist for Supreme Court nominees, although he appears not interested because I think he’s considering a presidential run in 2024.
It’s all a reality TV show for Hawley. Behind that smart, slick facade is a political hack hungry for power. He shows disdain for constituents who disagree with him. I’ve written to past and present senators. I’ve always received a respectful reply even when the senator didn’t agree with me. Not so with Hawley. I was astounded by the dismissive, demeaning reply I received when I wrote to him asking that witnesses be allowed at the Senate impeachment hearings.
Hawley doesn’t deserve to represent Missouri. He doesn’t deserve a seat on the Supreme Court. He doesn’t deserve to be president.
Catherine Garner • St. Louis
