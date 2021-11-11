Letter: Hawley’s manhood speech reveals he is unfit for office

Regarding “Missouri’s Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger” (Nov. 3): I want to thank Sen. Josh Hawley for his recent instructional speech about how great men are. He has unwittingly revealed himself to be clearly unfit for public office.

People can agree or disagree with his opinions, but this pseudo-intellectual attempt to interpret today’s socio-political friction is filled with the kind of misperception and illogic we might expect from a terminally malcontent pensioner at a bar somewhere.

Most poisonously revealing, though, is his idea that courage, independence and assertiveness are manly virtues, when each of us have undoubtedly known many, many women who exhibit those same qualities in abundance — and without any help from boogeyman liberals.

If this is the best analysis Hawley can do, the question I ask is: What would make anyone think he has the ability to size up any problem, much less figure out a suitable solution?

M.T. Nuelle • Ballwin