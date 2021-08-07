Letter: Hawley’s right-wing campaign letter is full of hyperbole

I just received a letter marked personal and confidential from Sen. Josh Hawley. I imagine only a few hundred thousand others received such an honor. He even sent me a picture of his beautiful family, and it is a beautiful family. I will, however, remember more the photo of his clenched fist, arm raised encouraging the mob of insurrectionists on Jan 6.

Reading this Hawley fundraising letter, I wondered if I am part of a radical-left mob. I think not. Do I believe in a godless, lawless socialist nanny state? No. He claims Twitter, Google and Facebook are out to censor patriots and oppose the First Amendment. I believe social media only want people to tell the truth when they post something.

So finally, when he asked for a donation to fight the godless left-wing, I decided I’ll pass. Anyone living in Missouri for the last couple of years has seen the Republican Party’s complete disregard for the well-being of most Missourians. As long as they keep getting elected, nothing will change.

James A. Kollar • Woodson Terrace