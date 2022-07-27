Letter: Hawley’s sprint invokes images of inglorious characters

Regarding the editorial “ Hawley’s sprint was more than just funny. It encapsulated his core cowardice. ” (July 22): Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6 reminded me of the cartoons based on the book “The Legend of Sleepy Hallow” featuring Ichabod Crane running from the headless horseman. Hawley should be given the nickname Ichabod, which means “without glory” in Hebrew.

Hawley also brings to mind another classic children’s story, “The Wizard of Oz,” with Hawley representing the lion, scarecrow and tin man. He lacks courage, a heart, and a brain, in other words. He is low in critical thinking, extremely low in empathy and high in dogmatism, similar to other autocrats. It’s time for Missourians to vote out this child who tries to parade as an adult.