Letter: Hawley’s vote-obstruction efforts certain to fail

The reach of Sen. Josh Hawley’s ambition far exceeds the grasp of his common sense. His effort to overturn the election is both delusional and deeply anti-democratic.

Every effort had been made by President Donald Trump’s lawyers to find a judge somewhere in the country willing to entertain their self-invented fantasies of massive fraud. More than 50 cases were filed, but not a single one was accepted. This is despite Trump’s four-year effort to load the federal judiciary with sympathetic judges, including the Supreme Court, which he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell deviously packed with what they thought would be partisan supporters of the administration. Even Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, had found no evidence to support the election-theft fiction.