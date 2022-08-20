 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hawley’s ‘woke’ campaign pandering to white racists

  • 0
Turning Point

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP

Regarding Alan Howard and Bruce Howard’s guest column “Josh Hawley gets a legal smackdown in Pennsylvania” (Aug. 10): I grew up in a white family where the use of the “n” word was almost as common as rain on a cloudy day. But long since then, I’ve been aware of America’s anti-black hostility. Supposedly, things have improved. But in areas like policing, school integration and anti-black hatred, they remain pretty much the same. And people continue to die.

I guess that is why the Stanford and Yale educated Sen. Josh Hawley’s comments belittling “woke” individuals struck me as the worst kind of pandering. In order to gain the votes of white racists, he puts down those who oppose them. In my opinion, Hawley is not the type of person we need to represent us in the Senate and I will work to see him defeated.

People are also reading…

Robert Wanager • Hillsboro

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News