Letter: Hawley’s ‘woke’ campaign pandering to white racists

Regarding Alan Howard and Bruce Howard’s guest column “ Josh Hawley gets a legal smackdown in Pennsylvania ” (Aug. 10): I grew up in a white family where the use of the “n” word was almost as common as rain on a cloudy day. But long since then, I’ve been aware of America’s anti-black hostility. Supposedly, things have improved. But in areas like policing, school integration and anti-black hatred, they remain pretty much the same. And people continue to die.

I guess that is why the Stanford and Yale educated Sen. Josh Hawley’s comments belittling “woke” individuals struck me as the worst kind of pandering. In order to gain the votes of white racists, he puts down those who oppose them. In my opinion, Hawley is not the type of person we need to represent us in the Senate and I will work to see him defeated.