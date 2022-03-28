Letter: Hawley shamelessly advances a QAnon conspiracy theory

Regarding the editorial "Republicans don't have to accept extremists' shoddy treatment of Jackson" (March 25): As a Missourian, I am horrified and embarrassed that Sen. Josh Hawley is using conspiracy theories to argue against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

It is baffling how Hawley, a Stanford and Yale graduate, can fan the flames of the QAnon conspiracy theory that the Democrats are a cabal of pedophiles. In my opinion he clearly believes that pandering to Donald Trump's base will help him cash in on votes for national office.

Hawley was educated at Rockhurst, a Kansas City Jesuit high school, the motto of which is to become a ''man for others." Through his sensational grandstanding during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and in the confirmation hearings, Hawley has proven he is not a man for others, he's not a man for Missouri. He's a man only for himself and his aspirations to reach the Oval Office.

Suzanne Miller Farrell • St. Louis