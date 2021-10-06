Letter: Hawley shamelessly sought revenge against Galloway

Regarding “ Auditor Galloway sues over Hawley’s reaction to audit ” (Sept. 30): In doing her job, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is required to perform audits and report the findings. Sen. Josh Hawley didn’t like the recent audit results showing his alleged mishandling of state funds and called on the State Board of Accountancy to investigate Galloway’s credentials. Hawley should be ashamed.

This same board of gubernatorial appointees, under pressure from Hawley, is now considering weakening state audits and not allowing auditors to report their findings. The Board of Accountancy absolved Galloway on all of Hawley’s baseless claims. But that isn’t stopping him. He is continuing to try to weaken the audit system. How does an elected official who has clearly and blatantly misused Missouri state funds get to demand doing away with these audits that clearly caught him? Wake up, Missouri. We can’t allow politicians to abuse their positions and get away with it.