Letter: Hawley should butt out of other states’ election results

Most-read stories in this section
-
Letter: Good news: We can now expect Hawley’s departure
-
Letter: Hawley had every right to question the election results
-
Letter: Hawley has now brought all Missourians down with him
-
Letter: Missouri is a joke for electing a treasonous sycophant
-
Letter: Social Security really just a nationwide welfare program
Regarding “’Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley” (Jan. 8): Maybe in Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is a king who can tell people when their votes count and when they don’t. But he’s not king of America and he has no right to tell the rest of us anything about our own states’ votes. I’m so glad I don’t live in Missouri.
Gordon Bronitsky, PhD • Albuquerque, New Mexico
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.