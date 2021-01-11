 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hawley should butt out of other states’ election results
0 comments

Letter: Hawley should butt out of other states’ election results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding “’Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley” (Jan. 8): Maybe in Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is a king who can tell people when their votes count and when they don’t. But he’s not king of America and he has no right to tell the rest of us anything about our own states’ votes. I’m so glad I don’t live in Missouri.

Gordon Bronitsky, PhD • Albuquerque, New Mexico

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports