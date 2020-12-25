Letter: Hawley should know ‘belief’ is not legal proof in court

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “ Today’s GOP ‘leaders’ are following their base right down the rabbit hole. ” (Dec. 20): I’m one of Sen. Josh Hawley’s constituents, but not among the 30 or so whom he claims to have consulted and who, as “reasonable people,” expressed to him their belief that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Hawley suggested at the farcical Homeland Security Committee hearing that this belief somehow proved that there was, in fact, fraud. Hawley should get serious. Not only was he privileged to attend a highly rated law school, he also was a law professor. So I wonder: In which court or judicial system would the “belief” of constituents comprise admissible proof that a fraud had occurred? Surely, Hawley didn’t skip the law school classes on the rules of evidence. And I’ve yet to see legal proof that would substantiate the wild claims that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump. How stupid does Hawley think his constituents are?