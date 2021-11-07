 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley should know real men don’t embrace sedition
Letter: Hawley should know real men don't embrace sedition

Regarding “Missouri’s Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger” (Nov. 3): Sen. Josh Hawley should know that real men don’t blame women and others for their own shortcomings. Real men are secure and confident and take responsibility for their actions; real men don’t moan and groan in the news or on social media; real mean don’t peddle fear and disinformation for gold and glory; real men don’t condone, endorse, promote, and follow bullies, liars, con men, adulterers, sexual predators, sexual abusers, and insurrectionists. Real American men don’t embrace sedition.

Janet Wester • O’Fallon Mo.

