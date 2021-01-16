 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley should stay out of Pennsylvania’s elections
Letter: Hawley should stay out of Pennsylvania’s elections

Hallmark Cards asks Hawley, Marshall to return donations

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Regarding “Sen. Josh Hawley on defense in Missouri and elsewhere as election challenge fails” (Jan. 10): I have a question from Pennsylvania to Sen. Josh Hawley and all of his supporters: Who the hell does he think he is?

Hawley has no shame. He should be reminded our election laws here in Pennsylvania were enacted by our (Republican) General Assembly, and upheld by our (Republican) Supreme Court. Whatever happened to the Republican mantra of states’ rights? I would also like to remind Hawley that we in the northeast know Donald Trump a whole lot better than Missourians do. When people elect a clown, they get the whole circus.

Michael DiPaolo • Reading, Penn.

