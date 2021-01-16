Letter: Hawley should stay out of Pennsylvania’s elections

Regarding “ Sen. Josh Hawley on defense in Missouri and elsewhere as election challenge fails ” (Jan. 10): I have a question from Pennsylvania to Sen. Josh Hawley and all of his supporters: Who the hell does he think he is?

Hawley has no shame. He should be reminded our election laws here in Pennsylvania were enacted by our (Republican) General Assembly, and upheld by our (Republican) Supreme Court. Whatever happened to the Republican mantra of states’ rights? I would also like to remind Hawley that we in the northeast know Donald Trump a whole lot better than Missourians do. When people elect a clown, they get the whole circus.