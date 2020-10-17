Letter: Hawley should stop posturing and help hurting families

Sen. Josh Hawley has a lot of gall complaining about the Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s attempt to keep the United States from becoming exactly what the Founding Fathers feared: a religious autocracy ("Hawley claims Democrats attacking faith in Supreme Court confirmation hearings," Oct. 13). When the Founding Fathers wrote that there should be no religious test for holding public office, they knew from experience what can happen when citizens must obey rules based on religious principles. Yes, they mention God in several of their writings, but they didn’t say whose God.
Also, Hawley should do some examining of his own conscience. Why did he join other attorneys general across the country in a lawsuit to destroy the Affordable Care Act? What is it about citizens being able to pay for medical care that Hawley disputes? He claims to be a Christian, but he certainly is not following the example of the namesake of his religion. Talk about hypocrisy.
Hawley should get off his high horse and pay more attention to the millions of American families hurting, now more than ever, in their attempt to survive the current health crisis, instead of trying to impose his personal beliefs on the rest of us.
Susan Cunningham • Pacific
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.