Letter: Hawley should worry about Missouri, not headlines

Regarding “Hawley asks feds to investigate St. Louis circuit attorney over McCloskey matter” (July 16): For the last several years I have sent letters to Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt and Rep. Ann Wagner asking them to spend more time working for the entirety of our community, but to no avail. Now we see Hawley inserting himself into the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun issue while also taking Twitter founder Tim Dorsey to task about recent hacking.
It might be more appropriate for Hawley to focus his efforts on the pandemic and racial issues rather than pandering to his and President Donald Trump’s base. Hawley should put his community over politics.
Stephen Chaney • Webster Groves
