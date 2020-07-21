Letter: Hawley should worry about Missouri, not headlines
0 comments

Letter: Hawley should worry about Missouri, not headlines

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis couple charged for pulling, waving guns at protest

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. St. Louis’ top prosecutor told The Associated Press on Monday, July 20, 2020 that she is charging a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Hawley asks feds to investigate St. Louis circuit attorney over McCloskey matter” (July 16): For the last several years I have sent letters to Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt and Rep. Ann Wagner asking them to spend more time working for the entirety of our community, but to no avail. Now we see Hawley inserting himself into the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun issue while also taking Twitter founder Tim Dorsey to task about recent hacking.

It might be more appropriate for Hawley to focus his efforts on the pandemic and racial issues rather than pandering to his and President Donald Trump’s base. Hawley should put his community over politics.

Stephen Chaney • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports