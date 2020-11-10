Letter: Hawley stoking division by denying election's outcome

Regarding the editorial "Graceful in defeat? Trump would rather drag the country down in flames" (Nov. 7): I’m saddened by the response of Sen. Josh Hawley over the election of President-elect Joe Biden. He is stoking the flames of division and a lack of faith in the American election system. Is he suggesting the Republican victories in Missouri are invalid too, or just any race where a Democrat won? Hawley appears to be a different type of Republican from former Sen. Jack Danforth.
Hawley appears to be offended by what he sees as religious bigotry but not racial bigotry. He wasn’t honest about supporting people with preexisting conditions. He is far from moderate or reflective of the values of many Missourians.
Nancy L. Williams • St. Louis
