Regarding "Jan. 6 committee shows Josh Hawley fleeing from Senate after pumping fist to protesters" (July 22): Sen. Josh Hawley’s showed solidarity with the Jan. 6 mob outside the Capital with a raised, clenched fist. But when the mob penetrated the Capitol later, Hawley was shown being a world-class sprinter. He was heading out the back door. Where were his staff members? Did he even care?