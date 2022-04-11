Letter: Hawley's definition of a woman exemplifies ignorance

I read Sen. Josh Hawley’s quote in the Huffington Post where he stated: "A mother is a woman. Someone who has a uterus is a woman. It doesn’t seem that complicated to me." When queried further if, after a hysterectomy, would that person still be a woman, he was quoted as stating, “Yeah. Well, I don’t know, would they?”

I gave birth to three children who I'm very proud of. All of them are accomplished adults in their respective professions. But the fact that I gave birth does not define me. Some time ago, I had a complete hysterectomy on the advice of my gynecologist. This means I no longer have a uterus or any female reproductive organs. By Hawley’s definition, I am no longer a woman, but I used to be because I was able to give birth. By extension of his definition, is a man who has prostate cancer or a vasectomy so he can no longer procreate no longer a man?