Letter: Hawley's questioning of Judge Jackson was disgraceful

Black women feel sting of 'traumatizing' Jackson hearings

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding Dana Milbank's column "Hawley takes the clown car driver's seat" (March 23): I believe Ketanji Brown Jackson would be a great Supreme Court justice. She has a vast knowledge of law and justice as well as the great humane qualities of wisdom, empathy and decency, which is contrary to the shameless, foolish Republicans who questioned her.

Sen. Josh Hawley, who, with the help of former Missouri Sen. John Danforth, replaced Sen. Claire McCaskill, is a disgrace to Missouri. In my opinion, Jackson will shine like a bright light for all that is wise, good and decent.

Dick Reeves • Kirkwood 

