Recently we have been bombarded with information about the impeachment of the President Donald Trump. Points have gone from colluding with Russia to influence the election, to some type of obstruction of justice, to the current quid pro quo regarding Ukraine. For each, there are numerous confidential informants, unnamed sources or an unknown whistleblower.
We have received overwhelming instant analysis and reporting telling us why certain testimony is important (either for or against impeachment), why the testimony or information is a smoking gun, or why certain testimony or information is reliable or not. Often the instant analysis is provided by a group of so-called experts at some cable or television studio.
I do not claim to be an expert, but there are a few things that do not seem to have been discussed. A president can be impeached for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” What qualifies as a high crime is not defined, but the use of the term “crime” implicates that the act must be a criminal violation. Exactly what criminal violation is the president accused of violating if he indeed sought a quid pro quo from Ukraine? To remove a president from office, 67 senators must vote for removal. Does anyone think 20 Republican senators would vote with 100% of the Democrats for removal?
The president is entitled to a trial in the Senate, including due process. Is he not entitled to confront the confidential whistleblower in an open trial? What in the world are we really doing?
Michael Hart • University City