 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: he only way to beat the virus is for everyone to mask up
0 comments

Letter: he only way to beat the virus is for everyone to mask up

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

Regarding “’COVID storm’ prompts local hospitals to begin rescheduling elective surgeries” (Nov. 3): President Donald Trump can’t contain the coronavirus. No one else can contain the virus. The only thing we can do is use common sense. Wear a mask. Those who lack common sense choose not to wear one.

It will take everyone to contain the virus, not just the leader of the country. Too many people don’t have enough sense to come in from a hail storm. Everyone must work together to contain the coronavirus. One person can’t do it alone.

Barry Guiot • Fenton

0 comments

Tags

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for Missouri Attorney General

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports