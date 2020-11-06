Letter: he only way to beat the virus is for everyone to mask up

Regarding “’ COVID storm’ prompts local hospitals to begin rescheduling elective surgeries ” (Nov. 3): President Donald Trump can’t contain the coronavirus. No one else can contain the virus. The only thing we can do is use common sense. Wear a mask. Those who lack common sense choose not to wear one.

It will take everyone to contain the virus, not just the leader of the country. Too many people don’t have enough sense to come in from a hail storm. Everyone must work together to contain the coronavirus. One person can’t do it alone.