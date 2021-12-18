Letter: Headline didn’t reflect letter’s message accurately

Regarding the letter “Pregnant woman shouldn’t have say over baby’s fate” (Dec. 12): This is one of the most disingenuous headlines I’ve seen published in the Post-Dispatch. Regardless of where one’s beliefs lie in this matter, nowhere did the letter writer overtly state what the headline implied she did. Had she meant to say specifically that, she would have. Things implied are just that, implied and they are left to the reader to make their own inferences.