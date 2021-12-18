 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Headline didn’t reflect letter’s message accurately
0 comments

Letter: Headline didn’t reflect letter’s message accurately

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Abortion Groups Whats Next

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding the letter “Pregnant woman shouldn’t have say over baby’s fate” (Dec. 12): This is one of the most disingenuous headlines I’ve seen published in the Post-Dispatch. Regardless of where one’s beliefs lie in this matter, nowhere did the letter writer overtly state what the headline implied she did. Had she meant to say specifically that, she would have. Things implied are just that, implied and they are left to the reader to make their own inferences.

As I see it, the Editorial Board’s job is to represent the letter accurately and not to headline it with the Board’s own interpretation of it.

Having said that, in regards to the content of the letter itself, I’d ask: at what point does bodily autonomy and sovereignty end? Personally, I believe women have the right to decide this for themselves with their health care providers, without interference from the state.

Thomas Baker • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News