Letter: Headline was misleading; vaccines appear to be working

Regarding “71 in St. Louis County test positive for COVID-19 after full vaccination” (April 15): The choice of wording matters in headlines. People simply reading this article are inclined to conclude that the vaccines used in St. Louis County are not working as planned, and that we should be cautious.

In fact, the article makes it clear that the infection rate of vaccinated people so far is incredibly small: about 3 in 10,000 people. The reporters got it right, but the headline writer missed the story.

I suggest the headline should have reflected that vaccines in St. Louis County are better than 99% effective so far, or something along those lines. Seventy-eight cases out of 225,000 people fully vaccinated is a simple math calculation leading to a simple conclusion. The vaccines appear to be working well so far.

Ken Bickel • St. Louis County