Letter: Health care professionals need workplace protection

I am writing to express my concerns about the violent crimes that have been prevailing against health care professionals. Health care professionals are the No. 1 victims of violent crimes in the workplace, comprising an astonishing 70% of all workplace violent crimes. When professionals are asked why they don’t report or press charges, most report that it is just part of the job, or the attackers did not really mean it.
Health care professionals are those who protect you when you are most vulnerable in your life. Yet they are ill-treated and not kept safe from violent acts.
I encourage everyone to support House Resolution 1309, the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act. This bill is being developed to protect the professionals who protect their communities. Without protection, working conditions can only deteriorate and cause a larger shortage in health care professionals, which may cause a decrease in the care provided to our patients, families and communities.
Amanda Johnson • Wentzville