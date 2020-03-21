Letter: Health care workers need more protective gear

I am an emergency room doctor with Washington University in St. Louis, and I am terrified. During my extensive period of training and years as an attending physician, I have learned to save lives, to endure sleepless nights, to give comfort, to master my fears. I, and my colleagues, have willingly sacrificed many aspects of our lives because we love what we do.
But, it is harder to do when I know we are not ready for the novel coronavirus. Our teams are working tirelessly to put plan after plan in place to keep our city safe during the first U.S.-based pandemic in 100 years. We scramble to find, save and reuse the most basic personal protective equipment that were disposable commodities two months ago. We prepare mentally for a moment that has already come to Italy, of having to choose who gets to be saved by the last available ventilator, of having to care for critically ill front-line workers, colleagues, loved ones.
I implore every elected official, engineer, manufacturer and textile company to immediately begin producing surgical masks, N-95 masks, isolation gowns and ventilators. The U.S. was once a great hub of manufacturing, and to save our lives, we can become one again.
Dr. Kristen Mueller • St. Louis