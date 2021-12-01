 Skip to main content
Letter: Health insurance companies get rich being the middleman
Letter: Health insurance companies get rich being the middleman

Regarding the editorial “A health care system that actually makes people sicker” (Nov. 27): The Godzilla in the room (bigger than the proverbial elephant) is the health insurance business.

No one ever goes to an insurance company to get medical services. Even though they provide zero health service, we pay them about $1.3 trillion in premiums. And on top of that, we have out-of-pocket costs (copays, deductibles, co-insurance) before they pay. And worst of all, they have the right, exercised often, to deny coverage. What do the insurance companies do with all that money? They waste billions on crazy executive compensation, shareholder dividends, advertising and agent commissions.

Sadly, very few elected officials are standing up to this insanity. The insurance lobby is reportedly now bigger than the defense lobby.

Michael Nurmela • Valley Park

