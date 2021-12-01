Letter: Health insurance companies get rich being the middleman

No one ever goes to an insurance company to get medical services. Even though they provide zero health service, we pay them about $1.3 trillion in premiums. And on top of that, we have out-of-pocket costs (copays, deductibles, co-insurance) before they pay. And worst of all, they have the right, exercised often, to deny coverage. What do the insurance companies do with all that money? They waste billions on crazy executive compensation, shareholder dividends, advertising and agent commissions.