Letter: Hearing gunfire should not be the new St. Louis normal

Regarding "Gunshots interrupt press conference on crime held by St. Louis, Kansas City mayors" (Oct. 31): When gunshots sounded at Mayor Tishaura Jones' recent appearance, she said she doesn't flinch because it's become part of her life. So is this the new normal? Is our city held captive by knuckleheads with guns?

Fifty police officers in Chicago recently created a strike force focused on illegal gun trafficking. They work directly with the Cook County prosecutor. They are taking creative action to stop the killing.

What's being done in St. Louis? How many more children have to die? When will the politicians stand up to the National Rifle Association?

Pat Hogan • Ballwin