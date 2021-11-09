 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hearing gunfire should not be the new St. Louis normal
0 comments

Letter: Hearing gunfire should not be the new St. Louis normal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anti-gun violence advocates hold roundtable with mayors

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones reacts to nearby gunshots while speaking to reporters as Alderman Shane Cohn, Ward 25, left, holds an umbrella behind her after a roundtable discussion with Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas and local anti-gun violence advocates at the Dutchtown Cure Violence Headquarters in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. "I heard it but I didn't flinch because I guess that's a part of my life, and that shouldn't be," Jones said, "We should not have Stockholm Syndrome when we hear gunshots in the distance. We should be angry." Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Regarding "Gunshots interrupt press conference on crime held by St. Louis, Kansas City mayors" (Oct. 31): When gunshots sounded at Mayor Tishaura Jones' recent appearance, she said she doesn't flinch because it's become part of her life. So is this the new normal? Is our city held captive by knuckleheads with guns?

Fifty police officers in Chicago recently created a strike force focused on illegal gun trafficking. They work directly with the Cook County prosecutor. They are taking creative action to stop the killing.

What's being done in St. Louis? How many more children have to die? When will the politicians stand up to the National Rifle Association?

Pat Hogan • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News