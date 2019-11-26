Watching the recently televised impeachment inquiry hearing, my admiration for the professional statesmen/women of the diplomatic corps has been greatly increased. Not only could these men and women specifically and correctly enunciate terms, names and concepts, they also had clear memories tied to proof and reality about who said what, when and where it was said, and what those people meant.
These people, professionals all, said in calm, clear words more than the politicians who yelled, ranted and raged about in these hearings.
These people are the true adults in the room serving the nation, despite the bitter partisan tactics used by their duly elected representatives.
These professionals restored my faith in our form of government with their judgment, communication skills and knowledge.
Noel Meyer • Crestwood