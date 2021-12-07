Letter: Hedge fund must not take over the Post-Dispatch

Regarding "Post-Dispatch owner rejects board nominations from would-be buyer Alden" (Dec. 3): Alden Global Capital has been buying up newspaper chains. It is already the second-largest newspaper publisher in the United States because it owns Tribune Publishing and MediaNews Group, and it's attempting a hostile takeover of Lee Enterprises and its 77 daily newspapers in 26 states, including our St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Alden, a hedge fund, has no interest in a free press. It’s interested only in profits, and it has developed a horrifying strategy that squeezes revenue out of newspapers that serve their communities.

Alden already owns 6% of Lee stock. It wants to buy more. And it tried to nominate three candidates for the Lee board of directors, but Lee said the nominations were invalid ("Post-Dispatch owner adopts ‘poison pill’ as it weighs Alden offer" Nov. 26). I have no idea if this strategy will work, but it's too important not to let Alden take over Lee without a fight.