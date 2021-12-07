Letter: Hedge fund must not to take over the Post-Dispatch

Regarding "Post-Dispatch owner rejects board nominations from would-be buyer Alden" (Dec. 3): Alden Global Capital has been buying up newspaper chains. It is already the second-largest newspaper publisher in the United States because it owns Tribune Publishing and MediaNews Group, and it's attempting a hostile takeover of Lee Enterprises and its 77 daily newspapers in 26 states, including our St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Alden, a hedge fund, has no interest in a free press. It’s interested only in profits, and it has developed a horrifying strategy that squeezes revenue out of newspapers that serve their communities.
Alden already owns 6% of Lee stock. It wants to buy more. And it tried to nominate three candidates for the Lee board of directors, but Lee said the nominations were invalid ("Post-Dispatch owner adopts ‘poison pill’ as it weighs Alden offer" Nov. 26). I have no idea if this strategy will work, but it's too important not to let Alden take over Lee without a fight.
The Post-Dispatch has a proud history going back to Dec. 12, 1878. Instead of birthday greetings next week, I suggest readers send cards and letters to Lee Enterprises and let them know we’re paying attention. Let the United Media Guild know we’re paying attention. Let them know we’re not happy with the idea of another Carl Icahn or Stan Kroenke messing with our institutions and selling us out.