Letter: Hedge fund newspaper owners can’t count on subscribers
Letter: Hedge fund newspaper owners can't count on subscribers

St. Louis Post-Dispatch new offices 2020

A sign is installed above the front entrance to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's new offices at 901 N. 10th Street in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Hedge fund Alden, on hunt again for newspapers, offers to buy Lee Enterprises, Post-Dispatch” (Nov. 22): I have been a loyal Post-Dispatch subscriber for almost 50 years, even as it faded into its current state, losing its institutional memory and most of its staff. It would take the better part of a day to calculate what I’ve paid for my subscription over the years, but I’m guessing it exceeds $10,000.

Years ago, when the Pulitzer Publishing Company threatened to reduce staff and wages while he was executive editor, William Woo opposed the action. He stood his ground, and ownership relented. When he was fired, it signaled a turning point for St. Louis print journalism. Even so, many of us continued to subscribe as other cutbacks came and the Washington bureau shrank. Current owner Lee Enterprises has continued what I believe is a race to the bottom.

I believe the acquisition offer from Alden is the final blow. This hedge fund is known for stripping and selling what’s left on the bones of newspapers it acquires.

The current Post-Dispatch staff does an amazing job with the resources available. But Alden should know that that it can’t count on the fleeting number of subscribers to stay on if it makes this acquisition. Perhaps Alden’s bean counters, trying to make a buck off what’s left of American newspapers, already know that.

Norman Pressman • Clayton

