Letter: Hedge fund newspaper owners can’t count on subscribers

Regarding “Hedge fund Alden, on hunt again for newspapers, offers to buy Lee Enterprises, Post-Dispatch” (Nov. 22): I have been a loyal Post-Dispatch subscriber for almost 50 years, even as it faded into its current state, losing its institutional memory and most of its staff. It would take the better part of a day to calculate what I’ve paid for my subscription over the years, but I’m guessing it exceeds $10,000.

Years ago, when the Pulitzer Publishing Company threatened to reduce staff and wages while he was executive editor, William Woo opposed the action. He stood his ground, and ownership relented. When he was fired, it signaled a turning point for St. Louis print journalism. Even so, many of us continued to subscribe as other cutbacks came and the Washington bureau shrank. Current owner Lee Enterprises has continued what I believe is a race to the bottom.

I believe the acquisition offer from Alden is the final blow. This hedge fund is known for stripping and selling what’s left on the bones of newspapers it acquires.