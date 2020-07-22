Letter: Heed immigrants’ warnings on likely dangers of socialism

Thank you for printing “Events remind refugees of home countries’ socialism” (July 18), the letter to the editor about the immigrant. We have a couple across the street from us who are refugees from Poland.
They say they are scared stiff about what is happening here. There are similarities to what happened in Poland. They say they cannot believe how uninformed Americans are. With all the evidence and examples of the results of socialism, how could we scrap the greatest country that there has ever been for a failed system?
This election is the point of no return. If socialists and communists win, the country will be lost.
Roger P. Bickel • St. Charles
