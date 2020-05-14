Letter: Helicopters and ‘Taps’ better honor than bomber

Regarding “B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover to salute St. Louis essential workers” (May 8): After reading about the B-2 flyover, I talked about it all day and waited impatiently on my balcony.
All of a sudden, one appeared from the south. It was huge, flying low, directly over me. Then it was gone in an instant. The sound was deafening. I was startled. Later, I thought, what a stupid idea.
I am a patriot, but there should have been five or more Air Force helicopters flying in from the east, as if to land on Barnes Jewish Hospital helipad, followed by “Taps” played over multiple loudspeakers.
This would have been a more proper salute to our heroes in the medical profession and all those who support them.
Margaret Adams • Central West End
