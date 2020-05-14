Letter: Helicopters and ‘Taps’ better honor than bomber
0 comments

Letter: Helicopters and ‘Taps’ better honor than bomber

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
B-2 Stealth Bomber flies over St. Louis to honor medical and essential workers

A view of the Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing B-2 Stealth Bomber flying over Barnes Jewish Hospital to honor medical and healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19 on Friday, May 8, 2020. Photo by Rachel Ellis, rellis@post-dispatch.com

 Rachel Ellis

Regarding “B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover to salute St. Louis essential workers” (May 8): After reading about the B-2 flyover, I talked about it all day and waited impatiently on my balcony.

All of a sudden, one appeared from the south. It was huge, flying low, directly over me. Then it was gone in an instant. The sound was deafening. I was startled. Later, I thought, what a stupid idea.

I am a patriot, but there should have been five or more Air Force helicopters flying in from the east, as if to land on Barnes Jewish Hospital helipad, followed by “Taps” played over multiple loudspeakers.

This would have been a more proper salute to our heroes in the medical profession and all those who support them.

Margaret Adams • Central West End

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports