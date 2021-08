Regarding the letter "Anti-mask complainers are clueless about real tyranny" (Aug. 5): I agree with the spirit and sentiments elaborated in the letter. But there is one fact the letter writer espoused that was wrong. Beginning Aug. 28, 2020, motorcyclists in Missouri aged 26 years and older were no longer required to wear helmets as long as they carry proof of medical insurance. I disagree with this law, but it is on the books.