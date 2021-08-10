Letter: Help only the homeless who want to help themselves

Regarding "Some homeless people remain at downtown plaza following effort to relocate encampment" (Aug. 3): This sounds like an experimental version of the "intentional encampments" proposed by Mayor Tishaura Jones to replace the ad hoc ones the homeless themselves have set up in or near downtown, the latest being at Interco Plaza.

What I find interesting is that St. Patrick Center was one of the prime movers behind this idea because they were concerned for the safety of their staff due to the homeless being at their doorstep. Aren't these some of the same people they purportedly are trying to help? I have heard that most homeless are not violent and are most likely to be victims of violence themselves, but apparently St. Patrick Center does not think all of them fit that bill. The city also better not plan on St. Patrick's running it for the long haul, as the nonprofit bowed out of operating the nearby Biddle Housing Opportunities Center back in 2018. I wonder how that homeless shelter is doing.