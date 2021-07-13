Letter: Helping Haiti economically would also help it politically

Regarding "Biden with few options to stabilize Haiti in wake of slaying" (July 8): I believe that the United States has some definite options to aid Haiti in the long term. Both political instability and government corruption correlate with poverty. As Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world, economic growth could help make it safer politically.

Many causes of Haitian poverty are identifiable and solvable. Most notably, Port-au-Prince, where nearly a quarter of the entire country's population lives, has no sewer system. This has caused massive cholera outbreaks, causing suffering and hampering productivity. The U.S. could help with this.

The billions of dollars in foreign aid mentioned in the article might seem like a lot, but they hardly compare to the trillions spent on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. If the Biden administration were to raise the international affairs budget and redirect some of that money toward Haiti, it could massively improve both Haiti and the global economy.

Sawyer Lachance • University City