Regarding “Pulitzer’s words stay behind to — hopefully — inspire a new generation in St. Louis” (Sept. 11): Yes, I am one of those older-generation readers who still subscribes to the print edition of the newspaper. I like the feel of a newspaper just as I like the feel of a new book. After reading Tony Messenger’s column, I will give credit where it is due. He is a good writer, especially when he leaves politics out and sticks with the issues, as he did with his excellent articles on courtroom justice in rural Missouri.
However, being surrounded by the so-called "progressive" socialist thinking of the Post-Dispatch and The Washington Post, the new identity politics of voters cannot help but bleed into his thinking. Helping the poor did not start with Pulitzer. If I can paraphrase someone called Jesus: It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of God. The idea of helping the poor has been around for thousands of years.
The question is how. Will socialist thinking do a better job than our traditional capitalist thinking? All I can say is: Read your history books, and make that determination yourself.
So congratulations for creating a new identification to divide American voters even more.
Bob Stumpf • Wentzville